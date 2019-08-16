Toyota Hilux dons Black suit in Malaysia

Replacing the L-Edition that served as the flagship model until now, the double cab only Black Edition’s mainly exterior and interior upgrades mirror those of its erstwhile South African cousin, in that the former consists og gloss black door handles and mirror caps, a gloss black grille with grey surrounds, black 18-inch alloy wheels, dark grey wheel arch extensions and unique grey graphics on the rear fenders.

Inside, the interior receives perforated black leather upholstery with an eight-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, piano key black detailing and a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in place of the previous 6.1-inch display.

Up front, the Black comes powered by the familiar 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine that produces 130kW/450Nm, which is sent to the rear-or-all four-wheels via the six-speed automatic gearbox.

Available in seven colours; Super White II, Attitude Black, Silver Metallic, Avantgarde Bronze Metallic, Phantom Brown Metallic, Medium Silver Metallic and Crimson Spark Red Metallic, the Hilux Black Edition is priced at RMB 139 888 (R509 814) and is not expected to return to South Africa anytime soon given the recent introduction of the Legend 50.

