Redesigned Honda CR-V becomes China’s Breeze

The result of a joint venture between the Japanese automaker and its Chinese division, Guangqi Honda who builds unique models such as the Avancier and Acura CDX, the Breeze effectively rates as a revised version of the CR-V in that the front facia takes after the Accord and Odyssey MPV, while the rear sports slightly flatter taillight clusters.

Riding on the same platform as the CR-V with the sole dimension change being the overall length which measures 4 634 mm instead of 4 596 mm. Although no images of the interior were revealed, expect the cabin to mirror that of the CR-V in terms of design and layout.

Like the CR-V, the Breeze provides seating for five and will have a so-called Black Edition option where some of the exterior trim pieces are finished in black. Up front, power comes from a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 140kW/243Nm, and which is paired to a CVT.

