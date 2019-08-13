Facelift Opel Astra slated to arrive next year

Unveiled last month, and set to be the final encore for the General Motors (GM) era Astra with the all-new, PSA underpinned model due to arrive in 2021, Public Relations Manager Lise Holloway confirmed to The Citizen that the Astra is anticipated to arrive in the first quarter of next year, although an exact time has not yet been confirmed.

Although set to feature the same subtle exterior makeover as its European sibling, local models will not come powered by the new range of PSA engines, meaning it will continue with the current range of drivetrain; the 77kW/170Nm 1.0-litre thee-cylinder turbo paired to the five-speed manual gearbox, the 110kW/245Nm 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbo teamed to the six-speed automatic ‘box, and the flagship 1.6-litre turbo in the Sport OPC-Line that sends its 147kW/280Nm to the tar also via a six-speed automatic.

It however remains to be seen whether the Astra will get the new Multimedia infotainment system in place of the GM derived Intellilink setup, while final spec and pricing will only be announced closer to said launch date.

