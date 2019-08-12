Future Jaguar and Land Rovers set to use BMW foundations

With the next generation Range Rover set to come powered by BMW engines, the first since Munich sold off Land Rover to Ford in 2000, Britain’s Autocar reports that future versions of the Discovery Sport and Evoque could be underpinned by BMW’s FAAR platform currently being used by the 1 Series and the entire Mini range, which also looks likely to provide the foundation for Jaguar’s future models such as the alleged C-Pace and another unnamed, alleged coupe SUV.

At the same time, the rumoured C-Pace could in-turn result in a new baby Land Rover that will slot-in below the Discovery Sport, which, according to the publication, could breathe new life in the Freelander moniker that was replaced by the Sport five years ago.

Along with these models and the 1 Series, the FAAR, developed for petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and all-electric powerunits, will also result in the most modern compact platform for JLR’s smaller models, as the current D7a used by the XE, XF, F-Pace and Range Rover Velar is already four years old while the bigger Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA) used by the Sport and Evoque is an effective updated version of the D8 platform, itself derived from Ford’s EUCD that debuted in 2006.

With JLR’s Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) set to be newest platform in the line-up as it will serve as a base for the Defender and the all-electric new XJ, the FAAR, according to the article, could very become the preferred platform for not only the mentioned smaller offerings, but also the next Discovery Sport and Evoque come 2025.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.