More affordable Porsche 911 Carrera introduced

Slotting-in below the Carrera S, the newcomer differs aesthetically from its sibling in that it rides on 19-inch alloy wheels and comes with a different exhaust system and smaller 330 mm brakes utilising a four-piston caliper setup at the front, though it retains the 10.9-inch infotainment system and the Wet Mode drive setting.

Like the S, power comes from a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six engine, but which has been detuned from 331 kW to 283 kW with torque falling from 530 Nm to 450 Nm.

Hooked to the eight-speed PDK gearbox as standard, the Carrera coupe will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 293 km/h, though with the optional Sports Chrono Package selected, the 0-100 km/h sprint drops by 0.2 seconds. In Cabriolet guise, the benchmark sprint remains unchanged with the top speed being pegged at 291 km/h.

No pricing details were however revealed.

