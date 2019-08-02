Next Volkswagen Tiguan set to go the coupe route

According to Auto Express, the Tiguan will adopt a ‘more emotional design’ and come with a sloping roofline while still being underpinned by the MQB platform, albeit a likely evolution of the current structure.

Inside, the interior will reportedly be derived from the current Passat sold in Europe, although certain tech from the forthcoming Golf VIII will also feature, the biggest of which being Level Four autonomous driving capability. As with the current model, the seven-seat Allspace will remain an option in some markets.

Underneath the bonnet will be an array of petrol and diesel engine, as well as a possible plug-in hybrid with an alleged output of 125 kW and 184 kW. A performance Tiguan R will meanwhile also be offered with a reported output of 260 kW.

