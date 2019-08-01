New vehicle sales dive in July as exports soar

Unlike previous months however, individual segments were mostly positive with new passenger vehicles recording the only downturn, falling by 8.2% from 32 094 to 29 477, while light commercial vehicles posted a second straight month gain of 2.9% to rise from 13 461 units sold, to 13 852.

The medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicle segments ended the month in the black with the former increasing by 14.9% to settle at 801 units, and the latter by 21.4% for a total of 1 947 vehicles sold.

Like in June, exports ticked-up in July with an improvement of 22.1%, resulting in a total of 34 297 vehicles leaving local factories compared to the 28 081 moved in 2018.

JULY TOP 50 BEST-SELLERS

POS MODEL UNITS 1 Toyota Hilux 2 996 2 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 2 621 3 Ford Ranger 2 217 4 Volkswagen Polo 2 076 5 Nissan NP200 1 730 6 Isuzu D-Max 1 692 7 Toyota HiAce 1 520 8 Nissan NP300 Hardbody 1 166 9 Hyundai i20 863 10 Ford EcoSport 839 11 Toyota Fortuner 810 12 Kia Picanto 800 13 Renault Kwid 768 14 Toyota Etios 762 15 Hyundai Grand i10 663 16 Suzuki Swift 635 17 Datsun Go/Go+ 620 18 Toyota Corolla Quest 608 19 Volkswagen Tiguan 595 20 Toyota RAV4 584 21 Renault Sandero 581 22 Toyota Avanza 535 23 Ford Figo 523 24 Nissan Almera 466 25 BMW 3 Series 456 26 Volkswagen Polo Sedan 436 27 Toyota Yaris 425 28 Hyundai Tucson 356 29 Mazda CX-3 354 30 Mazda CX-5 351 31 Volkswagen Golf 308 32 Kia Rio 300 33 Nissan X-Trail 297 34 Mahindra Pik-Up 287 35 Renault Duster 287 36 Toyota Land Cruiser 273 37 Ford Everest 258 38 Ford Fiesta 257 39 Suzuki Celerio 255 40 Hyundai Creta 252 41 Volkswagen Amarok 252 42 Kia Sportage 250 43 Audi A3 239 44 Volkswagen T6 235 45 Renault Clio 229 46 Mahindra KUV 100 NXT 223 47 Hyundai H100 216 48 Mazda2 213 49 Toyota Corolla 211 50 Kia K-series 204

