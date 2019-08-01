New vehicle sales dive in July as exports soar

Unlike previous months however, individual segments were mostly positive with new passenger vehicles recording the only downturn, falling by 8.2% from 32 094 to 29 477, while light commercial vehicles posted a second straight month gain of 2.9% to rise from 13 461 units sold, to 13 852.
The medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicle segments ended the month in the black with the former increasing by 14.9% to settle at 801 units, and the latter by 21.4% for a total of 1 947 vehicles sold.
Like in June, exports ticked-up in July with an improvement of 22.1%, resulting in a total of 34 297 vehicles leaving local factories compared to the 28 081 moved in 2018.
JULY TOP 50 BEST-SELLERS
|POS
|MODEL
|UNITS
|1
|Toyota Hilux
|2 996
|2
|Volkswagen Polo Vivo
|2 621
|3
|Ford Ranger
|2 217
|4
|Volkswagen Polo
|2 076
|5
|Nissan NP200
|1 730
|6
|Isuzu D-Max
|1 692
|7
|Toyota HiAce
|1 520
|8
|Nissan NP300 Hardbody
|1 166
|9
|Hyundai i20
|863
|10
|Ford EcoSport
|839
|11
|Toyota Fortuner
|810
|12
|Kia Picanto
|800
|13
|Renault Kwid
|768
|14
|Toyota Etios
|762
|15
|Hyundai Grand i10
|663
|16
|Suzuki Swift
|635
|17
|Datsun Go/Go+
|620
|18
|Toyota Corolla Quest
|608
|19
|Volkswagen Tiguan
|595
|20
|Toyota RAV4
|584
|21
|Renault Sandero
|581
|22
|Toyota Avanza
|535
|23
|Ford Figo
|523
|24
|Nissan Almera
|466
|25
|BMW 3 Series
|456
|26
|Volkswagen Polo Sedan
|436
|27
|Toyota Yaris
|425
|28
|Hyundai Tucson
|356
|29
|Mazda CX-3
|354
|30
|Mazda CX-5
|351
|31
|Volkswagen Golf
|308
|32
|Kia Rio
|300
|33
|Nissan X-Trail
|297
|34
|Mahindra Pik-Up
|287
|35
|Renault Duster
|287
|36
|Toyota Land Cruiser
|273
|37
|Ford Everest
|258
|38
|Ford Fiesta
|257
|39
|Suzuki Celerio
|255
|40
|Hyundai Creta
|252
|41
|Volkswagen Amarok
|252
|42
|Kia Sportage
|250
|43
|Audi A3
|239
|44
|Volkswagen T6
|235
|45
|Renault Clio
|229
|46
|Mahindra KUV 100 NXT
|223
|47
|Hyundai H100
|216
|48
|Mazda2
|213
|49
|Toyota Corolla
|211
|50
|Kia K-series
|204
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.