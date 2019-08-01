Motoring News 1.8.2019 04:23 pm

New vehicle sales dive in July as exports soar

Charl Bosch

New vehicle sales remained in free-fall during July with the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA) recording a 3.7% drop from last year’s 47 856 units, to this year’s 46 077.

Unlike previous months however, individual segments were mostly positive with new passenger vehicles recording the only downturn, falling by 8.2% from 32 094 to 29 477, while light commercial vehicles posted a second straight month gain of 2.9% to rise from 13 461 units sold, to 13 852.

The medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicle segments ended the month in the black with the former increasing by 14.9% to settle at 801 units, and the latter by 21.4% for a total of 1 947 vehicles sold.

Like in June, exports ticked-up in July with an improvement of 22.1%, resulting in a total of 34 297 vehicles leaving local factories compared to the 28 081 moved in 2018.

 

JULY TOP 50 BEST-SELLERS

POS MODEL UNITS
1 Toyota Hilux 2 996
2 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 2 621
3 Ford Ranger 2 217
4 Volkswagen Polo 2 076
5 Nissan NP200 1 730
6 Isuzu D-Max 1 692
7 Toyota HiAce 1 520
8 Nissan NP300 Hardbody 1 166
9 Hyundai i20 863
10 Ford EcoSport 839
11 Toyota Fortuner 810
12 Kia Picanto 800
13 Renault Kwid 768
14 Toyota Etios 762
15 Hyundai Grand i10 663
16 Suzuki Swift 635
17 Datsun Go/Go+ 620
18 Toyota Corolla Quest 608
19 Volkswagen Tiguan 595
20 Toyota RAV4 584
21 Renault Sandero 581
22 Toyota Avanza 535
23 Ford Figo 523
24 Nissan Almera 466
25 BMW 3 Series 456
26 Volkswagen Polo Sedan 436
27 Toyota Yaris 425
28 Hyundai Tucson 356
29 Mazda CX-3 354
30 Mazda CX-5 351
31 Volkswagen Golf 308
32 Kia Rio 300
33 Nissan X-Trail 297
34 Mahindra Pik-Up 287
35 Renault Duster 287
36 Toyota Land Cruiser 273
37 Ford Everest 258
38 Ford Fiesta 257
39 Suzuki Celerio 255
40 Hyundai Creta 252
41 Volkswagen Amarok 252
42 Kia Sportage 250
43 Audi A3 239
44 Volkswagen T6 235
45 Renault Clio 229
46 Mahindra KUV 100 NXT 223
47 Hyundai H100 216
48 Mazda2 213
49 Toyota Corolla 211
50 Kia K-series 204

