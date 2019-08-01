BoosterJet engined Suzuki Vitara and long awaited Swift Sport (finally) priced

Vitara

Fresh from receiving its mentioned mid-life refresh in February, the now turbocharged Vitara slots in above the carryover normally aspirated 1.6-litre model, and while the spec level remains unchanged, it now comes with more punch in that the downsized, forced assisted 1.4-litre engine produces 103kW/220Nm instead of 86kW/151Nm.

Unlike its naturally breathing sibling however, the BoosterJet does not offer the option of the AllGrip four-wheel-drive system with drive being routed to the front wheels only via a six-speed manual gearbox, or an optional six-speed automatic with paddle shifters.

Like on the 1.6, both BoosteJet models come as standard with a five year/200 000 km warranty and a four year/60 000 km service plan.

PRICING

Vitara 1.6 GL – R287 900

Vitara 1.6 GL+ – R325 900

Vitara 1.6 GL+ AT – R345 900

Vitara 1.6 GLX AT – R373 900

Vitara 1.6 GLX AllGrip – R383 900

Vitara 1.4 Turbo GLX – R378 900

Vitara 1.4 Turbo GLX AT – R397 900

Swift Sport

Unveiled nearly two years ago now, the Swift Sport swaps the previous 100kW/160Nm 1.6-litre engine for the same 1.4 BoosterJet as in the Vitara, but with a 10 Nm gain in torque for a total of 230 Nm with power remaining unchanged at 103 kW.

Based on the same lightweight Heartect platform as the standard Swift, the Sport is not only more rigid than its predecessor, but has been put on an extensive weight loss programme with the doors, engine, seats, body and the 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels being lighter than before.

In addition, the bespoke Monroe shock absorbers from the previous Sport have been kept but are brand-new, while the anti-roll bars are also new, the springs and dampers revised and the front ventilated disc brakes enlarged in both size and thickness.

According to Suzuki, the updates, new engine and platform has resulted in the Sport ticking the scales at 970 kg, meaning a top speed of 210 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 8.1 seconds. As before, drive is send to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox, although for the first time, buyers have the option of a six-speed automatic with paddle shifters.

Compared to the regular Swift, the Sport’s exterior upgrades consists of a revised front facia made up of a black honeycomb grille, new front bumper with larger air intakes and a carbon fibre look front splitter, standard projector-type LED headlights with integrated daytime running LEDs, dual exhaust outlets housed by a revised rear bumper, an integrated boot spoiler gloss black detailing, a new rear splitter and LED taillight clusters.

Inside, the Sport’s interior comes with chrome accents, bucket-type sport seats with red stitching and tubular framed side bolsters, stainless pedals and red stitching on the D-shaped, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever boot.

As on the Vitara, and in a departure from the regular Swift, the Sport comes with the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system that incorporates Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and USB, while also getting cruise control, a reverse camera, 4.2-inch instrument cluster display, folding electric mirrors, climate control, all around electric windows, six airbags, ABS with EBD and ESP.

Available in a choice of six colours; Pure White, Super Black, Premium Silver, Mineral Grey, Speedy Blue, Burning Red and Champion Yellow, the Swift Sport comes standard with a five year/200 000 km warranty and a four year/60 000 km service plan.

PRICING

Swift 1.2 GA – R162 900

Swift 1.2 GL – R179 900

Swift 1.2 GL AMT – R193 900

Swift Sport – R315 900

Swift Sport AT – R335 900

