BMW planning smaller crossover called Urban X

According to Britain’s Auto Express, the newcomer will slot-in between the X1 and X2 (pictured), but won’t feature the current naming structure despite its size. Instead, the publication claims it will, for now, be called Urban X and rival the Audi Q2.

Although details are largely unknown, the Urban X will allegedly ride on the UKL2 platform that underpins the new 1 Series and certain Mini models, with power set to come from a selection of 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrains, plug-in hybrids and full-electric with a claimed range of 386 km.

Expect more details regarding this model to emerge in the coming months and years.

