Hyundai puts a van spin on the Grand i10

Simply called the Grand i10 Cargo, the A-segment hatch has had its rear seats removed and replaced with a cargo net, while the floor comes with integrated mounting hooks and the side plus rear windows netted up. In this guise, the Cargo offers a total loading capacity of 1 202-litres.

Despite the removal of the rear seats, the Cargo is otherwise identical to the standard Grand i10 with a choice of two models; the 1.0-litre based on the Motion trim level and the 1.2 that mirrors the Grand i10 Fluid. Claimed payload is 518 kg and 379 kg respectively.

In terms of equipment, the 1.0-litre comes with colour coded door handles, bumpers and mirrors, 14-inch steel wheels, a four-speaker sound system with Bluetooth and USB, air-conditioning, a trip computer, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, central locking, front electric windows, dual front airbags and ABS with EBD.

Building on this, the 1.2 swaps the steel wheels for 14-inch alloys and the LCD audio system for a touchscreen with optional satellite navigation, in addition to having keyless entry, electrically folding mirrors and an alarm.

Power-wise, the 1.0-litre three-pot develops 48kW/98Nm and the 1.2-litre four-cylinder 64kW/120Nm with both being paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. Top is rated at 155 km/h and 168 km/h with respective 0-100 km/h times of 14.9 and 12.2 seconds. Claimed fuel consumption is 5.4 L/100 km and 5.9 L/100 km.

A five year/150 000 km warranty plus an additional two year/50 000 km powertrain warranty is standard on both models, with the 1.2 also receiving a two year/30 000 km service plan.

PRICING

Grand i10 1.0 Cargo – R184 900

Grand i10 1.2 Cargo – R221 900

