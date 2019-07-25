Look for some hot winter fun at Zwartkops

Officially, the event will be headed up by two races for Global Touring Cars. Championship leader Simon Moss (All Power Audi A3) should be the man to beat, with his closest challengers Keagan Masters (VW Motorsport Jetta) and Daniel Rowe (VW Motorsport Jetta).

Other possible podium occupants must include Johan Fourie (EPS Couriers BMW), Robert Wolk (Chemical Logistics BMW), Michael van Rooyen (Gazoo Toyota Corolla) and Tschops Sipuka (All Power Audi A3). Bradley Liebenberg (VW Motorsport Golf GTI) will start as the GTC2 category favourite, chased by people like Charl Smalberger (Universal Health Polo GTI), Adrian Wood (Kyocers Golf GTI), Mandla Mdkana (Transitliner Mini JCW) and Paul Hill (Kalex Golf GTI).

The event’s closest racing could be the Falken Polo Cup brigade, with 25 competitors expected to fight relentlessly. Liebenberg (Hello Mobile Polo), should be favourite, facing off against people like Jeffrey Kruger (Universal Health Polo), Keegan Campos (Campos Transport Polo), Justin Oates (Total Polo), Jonathan Mogotsi (VW Motorsport Polo), Matt Shorter (Monroe Polo), Devin Robertson (VW Polo), Jason Campos (Campos Transport Polo), Jurie Swart (Alpine Autohaus Polo) and Clinton Bezuidenhout (Glyco Engines Polo).

The day’s quickest lap times could come from the G&H Transport Extreme Supercar brigade, with frontrunners to include Franco Scribante (Porsche 997 Turbo), Charl Arangies (Pagid McLaren MP4), Jonathan du Toit (TAR Ferrari 430 GT3), Nicky Dicks (Curvent Porsche 997), Franco di Matteo (Deltec Batteries Alfa GT), Gianni Giannoccaro (G&H Transport Lamborghini Gallardo) and Mark du Toit (TAR Ferrari 430 GT3). Others to watch will include Pieter Zeelie (Zeelie Auditors MR2 Turbo), Ben Morgenrood (Toyota Lexus), Aldo Scribante (Audi S4), Stefan Snyders (Steton Porsche RSR) and Jimmy Giannoccaro (G&H Transport Ferrari F430).

Championship leader Scott Temple (First Race Mygale) must be the man to beat in the two Investchem Formula 1600 races. He will face opposition from 2017 champion Julian van der Watt (Investchem Mygale), Nicholas van Weely (Magnificent Paints Van Diemen), Andrew Rackstraw (RDSA Investchem Mygale), Tiago Rebelo (TRMS Mygale), Siyabonga Mankonkwana (Investchem Mygale), Andrew Schofield (Investchem Mygale) and Alex Gillespie (ERP Trucking Mygale).

Two-wheeler enthusiasts will be in for a special treat with the return of Moto2 regular Steven Odendaal, who will race a SA SBK Yamaha R1, taking on Clinton Seller (King Price Yamaha R1), Lance Isaacs (Supabets BMW S1000RR), Garrick Vlok (DCCS Coring Yamaha R1), David McFadden (RPM Centre Yamaha R1) and Dylan Barnard (Yamaha R1).

The Zwartkops gates will be open from 7am, with qualifying sessions during the early morning. Racing will commence at 10.45am and apart from the action on the track, there will be a flea market, live music, a beer tent and a kiddies’ corner, with food and drink on sale, or you may take your own.

Everybody is invited to visit the pits on foot at any time, and the circuit’s Mini Moke trains will run between the pit gate and the various grandstands throughout the day. Admission is R120 an adult and R90 for students, with kids under 12 free

