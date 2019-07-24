Roush supercharges facelift Ford Mustang

While Roush offers a choice of two exterior packages, the RS1 based on the 2.3 EcoBoost and the RS2 on the normally aspirated 5.0-litre in the Mustang GT, the RS3 takes centre stage in that it builds on the RS2’s aesthetics, but with the addition of an Eaton supercharger fixed to the Coyote V8 engine.

Known internally as the Roush R2650 VTS (Twin Vortices Series), the 2.65-litre blower comes with a twin, four-lobe rotor twisted at 170-degrees, which is claimed to not only improve throttle response and overall power, but also enhance reliability at full chat.

With the supercharger fitted, power rises from 331 kW to a monstrous 529 kW, just 38 kW shy of the 567 kW produced by the 5.2-litre Voodoo supercharged V8 in the Shelby GT500. No performance figures or transmission details were revealed, but seeing as the facelifted Mustang GT will only offer the new 10-speed automatic gearbox, expect this to feature on the Roush as well.

Fully approved by Ford Motor Company Southern Africa, the RS3 conversion comes with a Ford Protect Drivetrain Warranty and is exclusive to Roush’s Performance centres located in Centurion and Pietermaritzburg, No details surrounding price has however been made.

