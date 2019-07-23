WCOTY judges treated to first glimpse of new Jaguar XJ and flagship J-Pace

In an official statement released on Tuesday (23 July), the Indian-owned British automaker stated that it has showcased the new XJ and SUV, which will carry the J-Pace designation, to the World Car of the Year (WCOTY) judges at its design centre in Coventry, as well as the replacements for the current XE and F-Type.

At the same event, where the models in question were showed to the judges behind closed doors, Jaguar also confirmed that its SUV range might grow to include A-Pace or B-Pace in 24 months’ time, though nothing has yet been established.

The supposed hinting of a smaller SUV positioned below the E-Pace has however been on the cards since last year following a report by Auto Guide that Jaguar had submitted a trademark application to the European Union Intellectual Property Office for the C-Pace moniker.

