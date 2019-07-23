Next Audi R8 coming in 2023 with electric motivation

According to motoring.com.au, Audi Sport Managing Director, Oliver Hoffman, made the announcement at a recent media event in Europe, saying that the current normally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 motor will in fact not be the sole engine option for the next generation of Audi’s supercar.

“We will have electrification for the R8 in the future, but which kind of electrification there is no decision yet. We are working on the concept, we are in contact with our board, but there is no decision yet regarding the concept of the next R8.” Hoffman said.

“We have some very, very interesting concepts regarding the (R8 successor) powertrain, but also regarding the whole vehicle concept. There is no decision which kind of powertrain and which kind of electrification we will implement”.

In a another surprise twist, Hoffman also stated that the next generation might not even be called R8, though he remained mum when asked about a rumoured, electric only super-sport car called GTR that is reported to produce in the region of 490 kW.

“The R8 and the concept of the super-sport car is important for Audi and the R8 was a success for Audi for the brand and we think – and also our board members think – that we have to develop those kinds of icons and a super-sport car is important also for Audi Sport.,” he said.

Hoffman however stated that a few surprises are store for the current R8 in the form of a number of special models, alluding to comments made last month that a more extreme version, derived from the marque’s exploits in the GT3 racing series, could be heading for production with rear-wheel-drive along the lines of the R8 RWS.

