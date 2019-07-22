Dynamic Shield faced updated Mitsubishi Pajero Sport leaks

Teased earlier this month, the low resolution images somehow obtained by autoindustriya.com shows Mitsubishi’s rival for the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest and Isuzu MU-X brandishing the Dynamic Shield face like on the Triton, Eclipse Cross, ASX and the South-East Asian market Xpander MPV.

While the model in question appears to be a top-spec version, the Sport’s adopting of the Dynamic Shield exterior sees it receiving a chunkier front bumper, thinner headlights with integrated LEDs, a chrome two-bar grille, wider lower air intake, prominent fog light clusters and a silver front skidplate.

At the rear, the controversial vertical taillights remain, albeit now with a blacked-out appearance and newly designed clusters, while the bumper has been restyled and a spoiler integrated into the bootlid.

Having benefitted from a subtle revision in September last year, the Sport’s interior appears unchanged with the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system dominating the facia and not much else being known.

Expect the turbodiesel engine to also be unchanged and continue to displace 2.4-litres with respective outputs of 133kW/430Nm. As indicated by the image, the eight-speed automatic gearbox will also be carried over along with the SuperSelect II four-wheel-drive system on some models.

At present, a local launch date has not been confirmed, but expect the Sport to arrive either towards the end of the year or in early 2020.

