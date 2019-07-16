Motoring News 16.7.2019 02:09 pm

MPS badged Mazda3 again wiped off the record

Charl Bosch

Despite the uncovering of a number of trademark applications last week, Mazda has once again ruled the possibility of there being a revival of the much loved MPS moniker.

Echoing the statement of the Hiroshima-based automaker’s President and CEO, Akira Marumoto to drive.com.au last year, Global Development and Product Planning Head, Hiroyuki Matsumoto, said while the capability exists for the SkyActiv-X engine in the new 3 to produce more than its current 132kW/224Nm, “at the moment we have no plan to do it”.

According to the report from carsguide.com.au, Matsumoto made the comment after touringcartimes.com reported last month that Mazda could be entering the 3 into the highly popular TCR touring car championship next year.

While the online platform alleges that a performance version of the 3 has received the thumbs up from a number of company executives, it now seems highly unlikely that such a model will ever happen again.

