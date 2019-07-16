New Audi A3 to spawn seven models from next year

In outlining the model’s future, Autocar reports that the A3 will become one of the first models to use the Volkswagen Group’s MQB II platform which will not only be lighter, but also geared towards internal combustion engines, mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full-electric drivetrains.

As well as being capable of level 5 autonomous driving, the interior will reportedly be brand-new with more premium feeling materials and digital instrumentation taking centre stage.

“We’ve also spent a lot of time on improving refinement, especially the ride quality, which our latest tests show place it right at the top of its class,” an unnamed source with alleged knowledge about the project was quoted by the publication as saying.

In terms of range, the seven model A3 line-up will be made up of a five-door Sportback arriving first, followed by a four-door sedan in mid-2020 and a plug-in hybrid e-tron at the same time.

While the three-door and cabriolet variants have been dropped completely, the S3 will continue and touch down towards the end of next year producing in the region of 242 kW from its 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, while the RS3, which the publication claims will only debut in 2021, could pack as much as 300 kW in rivalling the 310 kW Mercedes-AMG A45 S. Unknown though is whether it will continue to use the 2.5-litre five-cylinder engine.

Not long after the RS3, the A3 will enter a new niche with a liftback model in response to the Mercedes-Benz CLA and forthcoming BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, while an allroad model will follow suite. It however remains to be seen if this model will in fact be the replacement for the A3 Cityhopper slated for unveiling in 2022, as no mention of this model was made.

On the drivetrain front, the A3 will come equipped with the usual array of turbocharged petrol and diesel engines, plus the mentioned hybrid motors and in some markets, the g-tron natural gas engines. Transmission will consist out of a six-speed manual or seven-speed S tronic, with higher-end models featuring quattro all-wheel-drive that will be standard on the allroad.

Expect more details be emerge in the coming months.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.