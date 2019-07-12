Kia Picanto gets standard service plan

Until now offered solely with a five year/unlimited km warranty, the addition of the service plan applies to 13 models in the local line-up, with no mechanical or spec changes taking place.

As before, the Picanto comes in four trim levels; Start, Street, Style and Smart with the latter offering the option of an electric sunroof. Motivation comes from a choice of two petrol engines; a 1.0-litre three-cylinder developing 49kW/95Nm and a 1.2-litre four-pot that produces 61kW/122Nm. Depending on the spec, both motors can be paired to a five-speed manual or the mentioned four-speed automatic.

PRICING

Picanto 1.0 Start – R158 995

Picanto 1.0 Start AT – R172 995

Picanto 1.0 Street – R165 995

Picanto 1.0 Style – R175 995

Picanto 1.0 Style AT – R189 995

Picanto 1.0 Smart – R198 995

Picanto 1.2 Start – R168 995

Picanto 1.2 Start AT – R182 995

Picanto 1.2 Street – R180 995

Picanto 1.2 Style – R190 995

Picanto 1.2 Style AT – R204 995

Picanto 1.2 Smart – R214 995

Picanto 1.2 Smart AT – R228 995

