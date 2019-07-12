Motoring News 12.7.2019 12:46 pm

Kia Picanto gets standard service plan

Charl Bosch

Having added an automatic gearbox to the top spec Smart soon after its launch two years ago, Kia has upgraded the Picanto’s service plan to include a two year/30 000 km item as standard.

Until now offered solely with a five year/unlimited km warranty, the addition of the service plan applies to 13 models in the local line-up, with no mechanical or spec changes taking place.

As before, the Picanto comes in four trim levels; Start, Street, Style and Smart with the latter offering the option of an electric sunroof. Motivation comes from a choice of two petrol engines; a 1.0-litre three-cylinder developing 49kW/95Nm and a 1.2-litre four-pot that produces 61kW/122Nm. Depending on the spec, both motors can be paired to a five-speed manual or the mentioned four-speed automatic.

PRICING

Picanto 1.0 Start – R158 995

Picanto 1.0 Start AT – R172 995

Picanto 1.0 Street – R165 995

Picanto 1.0 Style – R175 995

Picanto 1.0 Style AT – R189 995

Picanto 1.0 Smart – R198 995

Picanto 1.2 Start – R168 995

Picanto 1.2 Start AT – R182 995

Picanto 1.2 Street – R180  995

Picanto 1.2 Style – R190 995

Picanto 1.2 Style AT – R204 995

Picanto 1.2 Smart – R214 995

Picanto 1.2 Smart AT – R228 995

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Kia XCeed reveals its true, rugged not-for-South-Africa, self 27.6.2019
Kia keen on a Seltos based compact MPV 25.6.2019
South Africa bound Kia Seltos reveals itself 20.6.2019





today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition