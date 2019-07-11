Mercedes-Benz discreetly puts sticker price on new B-Class

Unveiled in Paris last year, the B-Class rates as the eighth model after the A-Class hatch, sedan and Chinese market A-Class Sedan L, the incoming GLA, CLA and GLB to make use the MFA2 front-wheel-drive platform, and also the latest to incorporate Benz’s Sensual Purity styling language.

For South Africa, the B-Class will only be offered in two models; the B200 that makes use of the same Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi Alliance co-developed 120kW/250Nm 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine as in the A200, and the B200d whose 2.0-litre turbodiesel produces 110kW/320Nm.

While drive is, as the platform points out, routed to the front wheels, the B200 sends its grunt to the black stuff via the familiar seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, while the oil-burning B200d comes with the new eight-speed dual-clutch ‘box. Fuel consumption is rated at 5.4-5.7 L/100 km for the former and 4.2-4.5 L/100 km for the latter.

Pricing starts at R526 900 for the B200 and at R559 100 for the B200d.

