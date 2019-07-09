Renault Brazil reveals first images of updated Sandero

Allegedly leaked by Renault’s Brazilian division, the changes builds on those implemented three years ago with the new grille being offset by redesigned headlights incorporating the now familiar C-shaped daytime running LEDs, while the front bumper has been updated and the bonnet angled more towards the grille itself.

At the rear, the changes are more extensive with Megane-style LED light clusters and a new bumper. No side profile images or indeed of the interior were shown.

As evident by the badge on the boot, the Sandero will retain its 1.6-litre engine that punches out 85 kW when running on petrol or 87 kW when fuelled by ethanol, albeit teamed to a CVT instead of the Easy-R automated manual currently being offered on the latter. Also set to be carried over is the entry-level 1.0-litre motor that produces between 58 kW and 60 kW.

Given that South African model are derived from the Dacia Sandero built at the Mioveni Plant in Romania and not the São José dos Pinhais facility in Brazil, it remains to be seen if the updates would be applied to local models as well.

