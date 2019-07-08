Land Rover Defender’s engine and spec details revealed as more details leak

With both the exterior and interior having already been seen, alleged model and spec details have now surfaced thanks to the disco4.com forum, who somehow managed to obtain what looks like a series of presentation slides revealing more than expected.

Based on these documents, the Defender will be offered, as before, in three bodystyles; the already seen short-wheelbase 90 out in October this year and long-wheelbase 110 due in March next year, as well as the extra-long-wheelbase 130 due out in 2022.

The various dimensions have also been leaked with the 90 boasting a total length of 4 323 mm, wheelbase of 2 587 mm, height of 1 927 mm and width of 1 999 mm, while the respective measurements for 110 are 4 758 mm, 3 022 mm, 1 916 mm and 1 999 mm.

Whereas the former pair will provide seating for five or six with a seven-seat option for the 110, the 130 will have an eight-seat configuration and dimensions of 5 100 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 3 022 mm, height of 1 915 mm and width of 1 999 mm.

In terms of spec, the Defender will have a choice of five trim levels; standard, S, SE, HSE and X and four accessory packs; Country, Urban, Adventure and Explorer and most crucially, a choice of three turbodiesel engines, two turbocharged petrols and one plug-in hybrid.

As indicated by the engine details slide, petrol power will come from the 2.0-litre Ingenium four-cylinder in the P300 that will produce 221kW/400Nm and from a 3.0-litre straight-six in the P400 rated at 294kW/550Nm.

The plug-in hybrid P400 PHEV meanwhile will pair the P300’s engine with an electric motor for a total system output of 312 kW and up to the 645 Nm. Unfortunately, the low resolution quality of the image makes identifying the fuel consumption and 0-100 km/h times impossible.

On the diesel side, two variations of the 2.0-litre Ingenium will be used; the D200 outputting 147kW/430Nm and the D240 rated at 177kW/430Nm. The D300 rounds the range off with its 3.0-litre oil-burning straight-six putting out 221kW/650Nm.

Although all models will have four-wheel-drive as standard, only an automatic gearbox will be available, presumably the ZF-sourced nine-speed automatic fitted the Evoque and Discovery Sport. It will therefore be the first time that no manual ‘box would be made available as all previous generations had three-pedal layouts, with only the United States receiving the 3.9-litre Rover V8-powered era models with an automatic transmission.

Given that the slides confirm the 90 as debuting in three months’ time, expect more details and indeed images to emerge in the coming weeks.

