Ford Bronco set for US Ranger’s 2.3 EcoBoost, V8 also rumoured

While it is known that the Bronco will ride on the same T6 platform as the Ranger, Everest and indeed the US-spec Ranger that went on sale last year, what has remained unknown are the model’s technical details, though reports are that it will rival the Jeep Wrangler.

According to a recent claim by off-road.com, at least one engine option for the Bronco has reportedly been confirmed after nondescriptly turning up on an electronic parts catalogue for spark plug selection.

Based on the table that identifies the Bronco as a 2021 model year entrant, the ‘engine size’ box states the motor as being a ‘4-140 2.3L DOHC’, effectively confirming it as a four-cylinder displacing 140 cubic inches or 2.3-litres, and with a double overhead cam layout.

It therefore seems to confirm that the Bronco will shares the same and sole engine option as the US-spec Ranger, whose 2.3 EcoBoost punches out 200kW/420Nm and which is mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Towards the end of last year, it was reported by Jalopnik the Bronco could be equipped with a variation of the Mustang’s six-speed manual gearbox, which is being developed by transmission specialist Getrag and with an additional ratio resulting in a total of seven.

Allegedly tipping the scales at 49 kg and claimed to handle up to 550 nm, the ‘box will be mated to the 2.7 EcoBoost V6 also used in the F-150, Edge/Edge ST and various Lincoln models, although nothing much of this claim has since been divulged.

Meanwhile, a related report also from the United States has alleged that the Bronco will not only join the F-150 and Ranger in receiving the Raptor moniker, but have the option of a V8 engine despite such a motor not forming part of the T6 platform.

In a video posted by The Fast Lane Car, alleged that the Bronco will have the option of the 5.0-litre Coyote V8 powering the Mustang, a claim seemingly confirmed by motoring.com.au who published an image of a left-hand-drive, de-badged Ranger in April send by a reader, who claimed that engine sounded ‘like a eight’ and that the pick-up also had an ‘odd shape to the bonnet line’.

While it remains to be seen which of the claims are indeed proven correct when the Bronco debuts next year, don’t however expect it to be offered in right-hand-drive as Ford has reportedly ruled it out from being a ‘world’ model.

