More extreme, two-wheel-drive Audi R8 possibly on the way

This, according to the automaker’s performance head, Oliver Hoffman, who remarked on the eve of the recent Nürburgring 24 Hours that the success of its GT3 racing programme and lack of a rival for Porsche’s GT and Mercedes-AMG’s Black Series divisions, could result in a more extreme road-going version of the R8 with, amongst others, rear-wheel-drive like the GT3 models as well as the previous generation R8 RWS (pictured).

“We have some good ideas for a more extreme R8 as we know the powerful exterior design of our racing car is amazing – people want to drive this on the street. The racing car engine is almost identical to the road car’s, so that’s already proven, but we have the GT3 drivers doing chassis testing for us,” Piston Heads quoted Hoffman as saying.

Denouncing that Audi Sport would introduce more performance models with two-wheel-drive, Hoffman also reaffirmed comments made last year by R8 Project Manager, Bjorn Friedrich, who told Car Throttle that the R8 will only be offered with the existing 5.2-litre normally aspirated V10 until it ends production.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.