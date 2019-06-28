Tremor sending Ford F-series Super Duty en-route to the USA

Based on the XLT, Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum trim levels, and in SuperCrew bodystyle only, the Tremor Off-Road Pack adds chunky running board and side steps from the FX4 Pack, 18-inch matte black alloy wheels wrapped in 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac all-terrain tyres, a 51 mm increase in ground clearance resulting in a total of 274 mm, a new stabiliser bar, limited-slip front differential and custom twin-tube dampers.

Along with the standard locking rear differential and shift-on-the-fly four-wheel-drive engagement, Ford also claims best-in class approach and departure angles of 31.6 degrees and 24.5 degrees. Debuting on the Tremor is the cruise control-like Trail Control system first seen on the American-spec Ranger and the F-150 Raptor.

Up front, no changes have taken place where the Tremor will be powered by a choice of two engines; a 7.3-litre petrol V8 and a 6.7 Powerstroke turbodiesel V8, both of which are connected to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. No further technical details were divulged.

Heading for North America later this year, the Tremor packaged F-series Super Duty, like the standard model, will not be offered in South Africa as it is made only in left-hand-drive.

