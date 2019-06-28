Motoring News 28.6.2019 11:13 am

Tremor sending Ford F-series Super Duty en-route to the USA

Charl Bosch

An off-road package already available on the F-150, Ford has branched the Tremor package out to the Super Duty range of models that will include the F-250 and F-350.

Based on the XLT, Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum trim levels, and in SuperCrew bodystyle only, the Tremor Off-Road Pack adds chunky running board and side steps from the FX4 Pack, 18-inch matte black alloy wheels wrapped in 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac all-terrain tyres, a 51 mm increase in ground clearance resulting in a total of 274 mm, a new stabiliser bar, limited-slip front differential and custom twin-tube dampers.

Along with the standard locking rear differential and shift-on-the-fly four-wheel-drive engagement, Ford also claims best-in class approach and departure angles of 31.6 degrees and 24.5 degrees. Debuting on the Tremor is the cruise control-like Trail Control system first seen on the American-spec Ranger and the F-150 Raptor.

Up front, no changes have taken place where the Tremor will be powered by a choice of two engines; a 7.3-litre petrol V8 and a 6.7 Powerstroke turbodiesel V8, both of which are connected to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. No further technical details were divulged.

Heading for North America later this year, the Tremor packaged F-series Super Duty, like the standard model, will not be offered in South Africa as it is made only in left-hand-drive.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ford Puma leaps into battle 26.6.2019
Revived Ford Puma leaps forth in new pixelated teaser 25.6.2019
Ford Ranger Wildtrak: ‘Tough image’ now even tougher 25.6.2019





today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition