Next Audi A3 set to don hiking boots in 2022

According to Auto Express, the high-riding A3, known internally as Cityhopper, will slot-in between the Q2 and Q3 and differ by virtue of an increased ride height, black wheel arch cladding and slightly different front and rear bumpers. Unlike the allroad focused A4 and A6 Avant models though, the Cityhopper will reportedly only be available with front-wheel-drive.

Although Audi has kept most of the details surrounding the new A3 under wraps despite it being sighted on numerous occasions undergoing pre-production testing, what is known is that it will ride on the next generation MQB Evo platform that will underpin the forthcoming eight-generation Volkswagen Golf, and feature an assortment of TFSI and TDI engines paired to a 48-volt electric motor for a mild-hybrid setup.

At present, the Cityhopper is projected to make its first showing only in 2022.

Note: Current generation A3 Sportback pictured

