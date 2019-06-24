Toyota discreetly prices Hilux Legend 50

Based on the automaker’s website, the Legend 50 seemingly replaces the Raider variant at the sharp-end of the Hilux line-up for now, and differs from its sibling in that it gets a Legend 50 branded nudge bar, standard roof rails, a black Legend 50 grille, black sports bar, model specific 18-inch alloy wheels, special Legend 50 badges and a tow bar as well as a tonneau cover.

Inside, the infotainment system receives satellite navigation on some models, while other features include partial leather seats, gloss black inserts and push-button start also on some models.

Up front, the Legend 50 carries over the top-spec petrol and turbodiesel engines; the former being the 4.0-litre V6 that makes 175kW/376Nm and the latter the 2.8 GD-6 that punches 130 kW/420Nm when teamed to the six-speed manual gearbox, or 450 Nm when paired to the six-speed automatic. On the V6, the latter ‘box is the sole option.

Spread out over the single, xtra and double cab bodystyles, the Legend 50 will come in a choice eight colours; Glacier White, Attitude Black, Chromium Silver, Arizona Red, Cosmic Blue, Graphite Grey Metallic, Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic and the Dakar edition Inferno Metallic with three year/100 000 km and nine service/90 000 km service plan standard across the range.

PRICING

SINGLE CAB

2.8 GD-6 RB – R472 000

2.8 GD-6 RB AT – R491 100

2.8 GD-6 4×4 – R537 700

2.8 GD-6 4×4 AT – R557 100

XTRA CAB

2.8 GD-6 RB – R511 100

2.8 GD-6 RB AT – R530 200

2.8 GD-6 4×4 – R578 800

2.8 GD-6 4×4 AT – R598 200

DOUBLE CAB

2.8 GD-6 RB – R579 100

2.8 GD-6 RB AT – R598 500

2.8 GD-6 4×4 – R647 600

2.8 GD-6 4×4 AT – R668 800

4.0 V6 4×4 AT – R712 100

