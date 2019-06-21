Ford’s tribute Steve McQueen Mustang Bullitt coming in 55 hits

A confirmation allegedly made at the brand’s recent investment update seminar in Port Elizabeth where it divulged details of its R3-billion investment into the expansion of its Silverton Production and Struandale Engine Plants, the Bullitt, which bowed at last year’s North American International Auto Show in Detroit, celebrates fifty years of the films starring “The King of Cool”, and also ushers in the facelift Mustang that debut in North America two years ago.

Compared to the regular Mustang, the Bullitt rides on black 19-inch Torq Thrust alloy wheels and receives a model specific bodykit, red Brembo brake calipers with upgraded rotors, a black honeycomb grille, a faux aluminium Bullitt fuel filler cap and special Bullitt badging.

Resplendent in the same Dark Highland Green paint finish as the Mustang GT 390 McQueen drove in the film, with a Shadow Black hue also available, the Bullitt’s unique interior touches consist of black leather upholstered Recaro sport seats with green stitching, a Bullitt logo on the steering wheel in place of the traditional Mustang pony, green stitch work on the door panels, centre console and dashboard, a white cue ball-like gearknob, commemorative Bullitt plaque in place of the Mustang badge on the dashboard and a green Bullitt welcoming massage displayed on the new 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Underneath the bonnet, the Bullitt will feature the US-spec 5.0-litre V8 that produces 354kW/569Nm, which is send to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox only. Top speed is a claimed 262 km/h with the 0-100 km/h acceleration time being unknown.

At present, FMCA has not yet confirmed exact pricing or availability.

