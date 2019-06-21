Porsche GT division boss not interested in electrification switch

In an interview with Britain’s Autocar, Andreas Preuninger remarked that while Porsche’s electrification of models such as the 911 and indeed the all-electric Taycan might work for sports cars, it won’t for its GT derivatives such at the GT2 and GT3.

“If we would decide to make all the racing cars electrified overnight, then we would have a reason to look into that but, as always, it has to be a connection between the cars we use on the track to the cars we sell with a numberplate attached,” Preuninger said.

“We have to have the same DNA in the car and share the same platform, otherwise you lose credibility. I think it’s very correct and the right thing to concentrate on three pillars [across Porsche] – hybrid, complete electric and hardcore, typical sports car”.

He also added that the GT division plays an important role for the Porsche brand not only from a client perspective, but also its heritage of sportier 911 models.

“Luckily our board members support us with GT projects which are pure Porsche in a way a 911 always was. In other teams, Porsche concentrates on fields such as digitalisation and electromobility. We’re in constant interchange but I don’t think we should put everything in one barrel,” Preuninger continued.

According to a report from Australia’s Wheels Magazine back in January, the all-new 992 based 911 GT3 will retain the normally aspirated 4.0-litre straight-six and produce 385 kW, while the RS could use an enlarged version of the same engine and deliver close to the 404 kW made by the GT3 R race car.

The article also claims that the GT3 will tick the scales at 1 430 kg and have the option of a manual gearbox, or the seven-speed PDK instead of the new eight-speed unit that debuted on the 992. No word about the turbocharged GT2 was however made.

