Honda subtly updates Civic

Applying to all models bar the Type R, the updates consist of a redesigned front bumper and restyled grille, chrome detailing at the rear and front fog lights for the 1.8 Elegance and 1.5T Executive.

New, double-spoke 16-inch alloy wheels finished in Shark Grey comes standard on the entry-level 1.8 Comfort, while the aforementioned Elegance and Executive receive Dark Grey scythe-styled 17-inch alloys. Capping the exterior changes off, the 1.5T Sport benefits from dark coasted, Berlina Black 17-inch wheels.

On the colour front, the previous Orchid White Pearl hue has been dropped in favour of a new Platinum White Pearl finish, with the remainder of the palette choices being made up of Rallye Red, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic and Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic.

Inside, the changes are minor and includes upgraded materials and better sound insulation, while the seven-inch infotainment system now receives Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on Elegance, Executive and Sport models with physical buttons, as well as a volume knob, replacing most of the touchscreen switches. No specification changes have otherwise been made.

Up front, the Honda has kept motivation unchanged with the normally aspirated 1.8-litre petrol engine continuing to produce 104kW/174Nm, while the 1.5-litre turbo punches out 127kW/220Nm. A seven-step CVT is standard across the range.

A five year/200 000 km warranty and five year/90 000 km service plan is standard across the range.

PRICING

Civic 1.8 Comfort CVT – R364 500

Civic 1.8 Elegance CVT – R408 500

Civic 1.5T Sport CVT – R474 700

Civic 1.5T Executive CVT – R507 600

