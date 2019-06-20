Toyota stickers limited edition Hilux GR Sport

First shown at the Sao Paulo Motor Show in Brazil last year where it was touted as being a market specific model, the GR Sport uses the flagship double cab Raider as a base and adds a black grille with TOYOTA lettering, the Toyota Gazoo Racing decals, 17-inch GR diamond cut alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres, a black roof and bonnet, red fog light surrounds, GR badges on the tailgate and at the base of the doors, and matte black side steps, wheel arch cladding, mirror caps and sports bar.

While no mention of the interior was made, chances are that it will mirror those of the model shown in Brazil which boasted black leather trimmed seats with GR branded headrests, a GR starter button, red stitching, a perforated leather steering wheel, GR branded floor mats, a commemorative plaque at the base of the gear lever and a special white light for the instrument cluster.

Aside from being fitted with an off-road biased suspension, the GR Sport’s firepower remains unchanged from the Raider in that the 2.8 GD-6 motor continues to produce 130kW/450Nm. As evident by the torque output, the GR Sport will only be offered with the six-speed automatic gearbox.

Limited to 535 units, the GR Sport will no doubt come as standard with a three year/100 000 km warranty and a nine service/90 000 km service plan as with the regular Hilux, though at a price of R707 400.

