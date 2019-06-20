Volkswagen Tiguan and Touareg outfitted with new black attire

Based on the Comfortline and Highline trim levels in the case of the Tiguan, the pack adds an R-Line style front bumper, sport suspension, rear and side window privacy glass, black air intakes, black trim around the windows, a black paint finish, black mirror caps and roof rails, fins on the grille and a black roofliner inside.

When specified with the optional R-Line pack, the Comfortline comes with black 19-inch Sebring alloy wheels, while the Highline gets black 20-inch Suzuka alloys. With or without the R-Line upgrade, the Black Style Pack will add an additional R25 200 to the Tiguan’s sticker price.

On the Touareg, only the flagship Executive can be ordered with the Black Style Pack, which, for an additional capital outlay of R39 900, gets black chrome exterior detailing, black 21-inch Suzuka alloys, R-Line style front bumper, the same black exterior hue as the Tiguan, a black grille and mirror caps, black air intakes, black window surrounds and black roof rails.

