Alpine ready to unbox sharper A110 at Le Mans

Posted by the Dieppe based automaker on its Facebook page over the weekend, the images and video shows a crane truck transporting a blue container on the back with a orange decal and Alpine branding on one side and outline of regular A110 on the other, with the caption reading, “Coming Soon. Stay tuned #FromDieppetoLeMans”.

Little else is otherwise known about the new model, though expect it to feature the 1.8-litre turbocharged engine doing duty in the standard A110 and the Renault Megane RS, albeit with the same 220 kW output as the Megane RS Trophy.

As with the standard A110, the newcomer will likely only be offered with the seven-speed EDC gearbox, meaning it could also produce the same 420 Nm as the RS Trophy as opposed to the 400 Nm of the six-speed manual.

Aside from the uptakes in power and torque, further changes could potentially include updated steering and suspension, as well as a possible reduction that would result in the 0-100 km/h dropping below the current 4.5 second mark.

As indicated by the hashtag, Alpine is set to take the covers off of its creation on the eve of the 24 Hours of Le Mans taking place this weekend.

