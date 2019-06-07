Toyota Glanza name returns as rebadged Suzuki Baleno in India

Reviving a name once used on a performance version of the Starlet some 20 years ago, the newest Glanza does without a forced induced engine or hot hatch ambitions, instead differing from the Baleno by virtue of a new grille and a Toyota badged steering wheel.

Remaining otherwise unchanged from the Suzuki, the Glanza will be offered in a choice of two trim levels; the G based on the Baleno Zeta and the V that mirrors the Baleno Alpha.

In terms of equipment, the G comes with items such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, climate control, push-button start and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

Building on this, the V adds projector-type on/off headlights with daytime running LEDs, rear parking sensors, a leather wrapped steering wheel, reverse camera and rear parking sensors.

Powering the Glanza is a choice of two engines similar to those used in the Baleno; a 1.2-litre normally aspirated DualJet petrol equipped with a mild-hybrid system that develops 61kW/113Nm in the G only, and a similar motor albeit without hybrid assistance that makes 66kW/113Nm. Standard on all models is a five-speed manual gearbox with a CVT optional on all bar the hybrid.

Fuel consumption is rated at 4.2 L/100 km for the mild-hybrid with respective figures for the non-hybrid manual and CVT of 4.8 L/100 km and 5.1 L/100 km. At launch, the Glanza will be offered in five colours; Café White, Gaming Grey, Enticing Silver, Insta Blue and Sporting Red.

At present, the Glanza is limited to India with no plans in place for local availability anytime soon.

PRICING

Glanza 1.2 Mild-Hybrid G – Rs 721 900 (R157 269)

Glanza 1.2 G CVT – Rs 829 900 (R180 798)

Glanza 1.2 V – Rs 758 200 (R165 177)

Glanza 1.2 V CVT – Rs 890 200 (R193 934)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.