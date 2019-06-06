Ford’s Blu(e) moment limited run Figo arrives

Unveiled in India last month, the Blu is based on the mid-range Trend model and in hatchback guise only with unique exterior touches consisting of black 15-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, a black mesh grille, contrasting roof finished in black with a choice of three body colours; Oxford White, Smoke Grey and Moondust silver, black mirror caps, blue fog light surrounds and black graphics at the base of the doors.

Inside, the special touches are less dramatic and include gloss blue inserts, a leather wrapped steering wheel and gear lever gaiter with blue stitching, and Figo Blu embroidered floor mats.

No changes have however taken place in the spec department or indeed underneath the bonnet, where the 1.5-litre three-cylinder Dragon petrol engine again punches out 88kW/150Nm, with drive going to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox.

Limited to just 350 units, the Blu, like with the rest of the Figo range, comes fitted as standard with a four year/120 000 km warranty and a four year/60 000 km service plan.

PRICING

Figo 1.5 Ambiente – R185 600

Fig0 Sedan 1.5 Ambiente – R191 700

Figo 1.5 Trend – R195 800

Figo 1.5 Trend AT – R213 800

Figo Sedan 1.5 Trend – R200 900

Figo 1.5 Blu – R203 800

Figo 1.5 Titanium – R219 100

