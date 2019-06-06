May new vehicle sales: How South Africa compares

The downwards trend was also shared in other international markets with Australia being hardest hit (-8.1%) along with Canada (-5.9%), the United Kingdom (-4.6%), Italy (-1.2%) and Argentina, where the recession currently affecting the South American nation resulted in sales tanking by 56.0% compared to the same time 12 months ago.

As a comparison, here is how South Africa’s top 10 best sellers in May rank against those from Australia, Brazil, the United Kingdom and the United States.

It is worth noting though that the best-selling new vehicle globally, the Ford F-series, does not appear on the monthly US sales charts as the Blue Oval, together with General Motors, only report quarterly figures, thus resulting in the absence of Lincoln, Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac and GMC sales numbers.

SOUTH AFRICA

Sales: 40 506 (-5.7%)

POS MODEL UNITS 1 Toyota Hilux 3 187 2 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 2 478 3 Ford Ranger 1 973 4 Volkswagen Polo 1 390 5 Nissan NP200 1 363 6 Toyota Fortuner 1 319 7 Toyota Quantum 1 302 8 Isuzu D-Max 1 254 9 Nissan NP300 Hardbody 879 10 Hyundai Grand i10 738



AUSTRALIA

Sales: 92 561 (-8.1%)

POS MODEL UNITS 1 Toyota Hilux 4 206 2 Ford Ranger 3 972 3 Toyota RAV4 2 917 4 Hyundai i30 2 091 5 Toyota Corolla 2 467 6 Mazda3 2 357 7 Toyota Land Cruiser 2 301 8 Mazda CX-5 2 100 9 Kia Cerato 2 024 10 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 1 776



BRAZIL

Sales: 234 173 (+20.1%)

POS MODEL UNITS 1 Chevrolet Onix 22 279 2 Hyundai HB20 10 111 3 Ford Ka 9 484 4 Renault Kwid 8 661 5 Volkswagen Gol 8 317 6 Chevrolet Prisma 7 509 7 Fiat Strada 7 136 8 Volkswagen Polo 6 199 9 Fiat Toro 5 853 10 Jeep Renegade 5 754



UNITED KINGDOM

Sales: 183 724 (-4.6%)

POS MODEL UNITS 1 Ford Fiesta 6 710 2 Ford Focus 5 556 3 Volkswagen Golf 4 655 4 Ford Transit Custom 3 770 5 Vauxhall Corsa 3 993 6 Mercedes-Benz A-Class 3 735 7 Nissan Qashqai 3 636 8 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 1 254 9 Nissan Juke 2 978 10 Volkswagen Polo 2 902



UNITED STATES

Sales: 1 590 217 (-0.2%)

POS MODEL UNITS 1 Ram 62 250 2 Toyota RAV4 43 499 3 Toyota Camry 36 208 4 Honda Civic 32 800 5 Honda CR-V 30 893 6 Nissan Rogue 28 600 7 Toyota Corolla 25 712 8 Jeep Grand Cherokee 25 394 9 Jeep Wrangler 24 530 10 Nissan Altima 24 218

