May new vehicle sales: How South Africa compares

The downwards trend was also shared in other international markets with Australia being hardest hit (-8.1%) along with Canada (-5.9%), the United Kingdom (-4.6%), Italy (-1.2%) and Argentina, where the recession currently affecting the South American nation resulted in sales tanking by 56.0% compared to the same time 12 months ago.
As a comparison, here is how South Africa’s top 10 best sellers in May rank against those from Australia, Brazil, the United Kingdom and the United States.
It is worth noting though that the best-selling new vehicle globally, the Ford F-series, does not appear on the monthly US sales charts as the Blue Oval, together with General Motors, only report quarterly figures, thus resulting in the absence of Lincoln, Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac and GMC sales numbers.
SOUTH AFRICA
Sales: 40 506 (-5.7%)
|POS
|MODEL
|UNITS
|1
|Toyota Hilux
|3 187
|2
|Volkswagen Polo Vivo
|2 478
|3
|Ford Ranger
|1 973
|4
|Volkswagen Polo
|1 390
|5
|Nissan NP200
|1 363
|6
|Toyota Fortuner
|1 319
|7
|Toyota Quantum
|1 302
|8
|Isuzu D-Max
|1 254
|9
|Nissan NP300 Hardbody
|879
|10
|Hyundai Grand i10
|738
AUSTRALIA
Sales: 92 561 (-8.1%)
|POS
|MODEL
|UNITS
|1
|Toyota Hilux
|4 206
|2
|Ford Ranger
|3 972
|3
|Toyota RAV4
|2 917
|4
|Hyundai i30
|2 091
|5
|Toyota Corolla
|2 467
|6
|Mazda3
|2 357
|7
|Toyota Land Cruiser
|2 301
|8
|Mazda CX-5
|2 100
|9
|Kia Cerato
|2 024
|10
|Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
|1 776
BRAZIL
Sales: 234 173 (+20.1%)
|POS
|MODEL
|UNITS
|1
|Chevrolet Onix
|22 279
|2
|Hyundai HB20
|10 111
|3
|Ford Ka
|9 484
|4
|Renault Kwid
|8 661
|5
|Volkswagen Gol
|8 317
|6
|Chevrolet Prisma
|7 509
|7
|Fiat Strada
|7 136
|8
|Volkswagen Polo
|6 199
|9
|Fiat Toro
|5 853
|10
|Jeep Renegade
|5 754
UNITED KINGDOM
Sales: 183 724 (-4.6%)
|POS
|MODEL
|UNITS
|1
|Ford Fiesta
|6 710
|2
|Ford Focus
|5 556
|3
|Volkswagen Golf
|4 655
|4
|Ford Transit Custom
|3 770
|5
|Vauxhall Corsa
|3 993
|6
|Mercedes-Benz A-Class
|3 735
|7
|Nissan Qashqai
|3 636
|8
|Mercedes-Benz C-Class
|1 254
|9
|Nissan Juke
|2 978
|10
|Volkswagen Polo
|2 902
UNITED STATES
Sales: 1 590 217 (-0.2%)
|POS
|MODEL
|UNITS
|1
|Ram
|62 250
|2
|Toyota RAV4
|43 499
|3
|Toyota Camry
|36 208
|4
|Honda Civic
|32 800
|5
|Honda CR-V
|30 893
|6
|Nissan Rogue
|28 600
|7
|Toyota Corolla
|25 712
|8
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|25 394
|9
|Jeep Wrangler
|24 530
|10
|Nissan Altima
|24 218
