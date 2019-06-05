Opel Crossland X gets oil-burning heart

Sourced from parent company PSA, the 1.6 CDTi has until now been available only in the Combo panel van and soon the Combo Life, as well as in the Peugeot 2008, and once again produces 68kW/230Nm with drive being routed to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. Fuel consumption is a claimed 5.4 L/100 km.

Based on the mid-range Enjoy trim level, equipment in the Crossland X includes the Intellilink touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth and USB, cruise control, a six-speaker sound system, electrically folding and heated mirrors, front and rear Park Assist, electric windows all around, Hill Start Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Electronic Stability Control. A reverse camera and two-tone roof and mirrors as part of the Twisted Pack can be had as options.

Like the rest of the Crossland X range, the turbodiesel comes standard with a three year/120 000 km warranty and three year/60 000 km service plan.

PRICING

Crossland X 1.2 Essentia – R274 900

Crossland X 1.2 Enjoy – R295 900

Crossland X 1.2T Enjoy AT – R348 450

Crossland X 1.6 CDTI Enjoy – R348 450

Crossland X 1.2T Cosmo AT – R400 537

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.