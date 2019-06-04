UK-spec Nissan Navara upgraded with more tech and boost

Externally, the Navara mainly receives a choice of newly designed 17 or 18-inch alloy wheels as well as blacked-out LED headlight clusters, while on the inside, the infotainment display on top-spec models now measures eight-inches and comes with Apple CarPlay and NissanConnect that allows for the checking of various fluids and unlocking of the doors via the smartphone app.

The majority of the updates are to be found underneath though with the addition of disc brakes on all four corners and standard coil-spring rear suspension on all derivatives that has increased payload by up to 46 kg.

Up front, the flagship 140kW/450Nm 2.3-litre twin-turbodiesel engine remains unchanged, while the entry-level oil-burner now benefits from a second blower that has resulted in a torque increase of 22 Nm to 425 Nm. Power is unaffected however at 120 kW with displacement also unchanged at 2.3-litres.

Capping off the changes, the standard six-speed manual gearbox now comes with longer ratios and a shorter shift pattern, with the optional seven-speed automatic continuing as is. Depending on the trim level, buyers can specify the Navara with rear-or-four-wheel-drive.

Unlike local models, the UK-spec Navara can once again be had in King Cab and double cab bodystyles, with pricing from £21 850 (R405 459) to £31 125 (R577 570). At present, no word on whether the changes would be rolled-out to include models sold in South Africa has been made.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.