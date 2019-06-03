New vehicle sales end May on a downer

South Africa’s new vehicle sales fell back ended May in the red with the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA) recording a 5.7% decrease from last year’s 42 950 unit sales, to 40 506 this year.

In a first thus far, individual segments were largely negative with new passenger vehicle sales falling 1.4% from 26 548 to 26 170, while light commercial vehicle sales dropped by a substantial 13.0% from 14 013 to 12 197.

For only the second time this year, medium and heavy duty commercial vehicle sales were mixed with the former increasing by a scant 0.3% to settle at 681 units, while the latter fell by 14.7% to end the month on 1 458 units.

Having posted increase throughout the first four months, exports nosedived in May for the first time this year, with sales contracting by 8.8% from 32 716 to 29 850.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.