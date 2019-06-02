New Discovery sticks firmly to Land Rover family values

The new Discovery Sport, Land Rover’s compact premium SUV, has been transformed to make it more technologically-advanced with greater practicality to keep its occupants safe and comfortable in all conditions.

Embracing the adventurous spirit that has defined the Discovery family for the past 30 years, the new Discovery Sport is a striking evolution of the original that does not compromise capability.

Demonstrating versatility in a finer form, the spacious, more comfortable and quiet 5+2 interior has been transformed with a completely new infotainment interface and latest connectivity, plus a more flexible seating arrangement with up to 24 combinations.

Trademark Discovery design cues, including the clamshell bonnet, rising beltline and tapered roof remain, but the new model is a bold exterior evolution. The proportions have been optimised to project a more striking visual with new signature LED headlamps at the front and rear, alongside an updated front grille and bumpers. Inside, the arrival of the digital Touch Pro infotainment system and the introduction of more premium materials throughout transforms the cabin to create a practical, high-quality space.

New seats across each of the three rows provide improved comfort and versatility, thanks to the second row 40:20:40 split fold and slide functionality, boosting the possible number of seat combinations to 24 and covering every eventuality – be it the school run or a family holiday.

The new Discovery Sport will be available in Standard, S, R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE and R-Dynamic HSE trim. The R-Dynamic variants mark themselves out with Shadow Atlas script on the bonnet and tailgate.

Discovery Sport’s unique versatility has been further enhanced, with improved small item stowage across all rows and a 20% increase in fuel tank capacity (up to 65-litres). With the option of Land Rover’s Activity Key, the compact SUV is more usable than ever and designed to take your family further.

In South Africa customers will have a choice of refined Ingenium diesel and petrol engines paired with an updated ZF nine-speed transmission. The 2.0-litre diesel, badged D180, offers 132kW and 430Nm, while the P250 petrol has outputs of 183kW and 365Nm. An even more efficient P300e plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) version is scheduled to join the range in South Africa in 2020.

Designed to meet the digital demands of a modern family, the latest Discovery Sport is available with a “smart rear view mirror” that transforms into a video screen at the flick of a switch to display what is behind the vehicle in crisp high definition.

Offering a wider (50-degree) field of vision and superior visibility in low light conditions from a camera mounted above the rear window, the mirror ensures rear visibility is not compromised by second row passengers or bulky items in the boot. Ground View technology has been introduced to help drivers navigate high city centre kerbs or tackle rough terrain by projecting camera imagery that offers a virtual 180-degree view around and beneath the vehicle onto the touchscreen.

The new Discovery Sport is scheduled for South African introduction near the end of 2019. Pricing will be announced closer to the time.

