Hyundai most popular range now has fourth row

One of the market segment leaders in Hyundai Automotive SA’s model range the popular H1 Bus has been given an extra row of seats that expands its carrying capacity to that of a 12-seater.

The H1 Elite Bus, which received a bold new face and sever- al new convenience features in a make-over last year, now boasts a fourth row of seats that cater for the needs of customers in this segment who need to transport a larger number of passengers.

The “3-3-3-3” seating configuration of the new H1 derivative means it now has three rows in the rear of which two as between the driver and front passenger feature a narrower middle seat that can fold up to allow passengers to reach the newly added fourth seating bench at the back.

True to the versatile nature of the H1 Bus, the added rear bench can be moved forward to increase the luggage area when that row of seats is not needed.

Customers will thus have the option to treat it as a nine-seater with a sizable luggage space, or a 12-seater with a small “boot” space.

Convenience and safety features that make the H1 12-seater 2.5 turbodiesel a comfortable and ideal people-carrier include: infotainment centre with a large touch-screen; rear camera for parking assistance with a display in the rear-view mirror; glove box cooling; projection-style headlights that illuminate the road more effectively; and the Electronic Stability Programme.

The H1 Bus has long been one of the most popular vehicles in the Hyundai line-up, with applications as a family vehicle plus commercial use for businesses that require a car for transporting a number of people in luxurious comfort and safety.

The 12-seater Bus is equipped with a 2 497cc turbocharged diesel engine, delivering its 125kW maximum power and 441Nm maximum torque through a five-speed automatic gearbox to the rear wheels.

It is equipped with McPher- son-type struts with gas shock absorbers for its front suspension and a rigid axle five-link rear suspension with oil-filled shocks.

