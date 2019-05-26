Bakkie designed with South Africa in mind

Nissan South Africa has bolstered its bakkie range with the addition of the Navara Stealth.

“Nissan has more than 50 years of heritage in South Africa.

The new Navara Stealth has been engineered specifically with the South African customer in mind, to meet the demands that are placed on them and to reflect something of who they are,” says Kabelo Rabotho, director marketing Nissan South Africa.

Modeled on the Navara luxury edition, this award-winning pickup comes with a number of design updates to make it an even more rugged, redefined version of the iconic pickup.

Standard silver and chrome detailing on the exterior gives way to sleek, black trims; while newly added orange accents – on the grill and front bumper, side mirrors and side steps – give the new Navara a character that is both edgy and bold. Roll-bar, side steps and black alloy wheels completes the picture.

This two-tone colouration is carried through into the interior, with seats featuring black leather side bolsters, orange material inserts and stitching which both contrast and complement one another to give the cabin a strong, modern feel.

The Navara comes in two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive configurations featuring the Navara twin turbo engine with 140kW power and 450Nm torque plus a six-speed manual transmission or seven-speed automatic transmission. A five-link coil rear suspension further optimises the driving experience.

It also comes with an array of Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies, geared at moving Nissan customers towards safer and more sustainable driving.

