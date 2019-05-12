The Nippy Nissan Micra

How times have changed. When this writer was young – a very, very long time ago – car manufacturers targeted young would-be customers by pointing out the performance capabilities of their entry-level cars.

They would often race them and have at least one derivative of the road-going versions turned out to resemble the competition versions. Advertising material and brochures would expound on the vehicle’s engine size, maximum revolutions, power output, wheel size, suspension layout, mass, handling capabilities and manual gearbox slickness. None of which is the case any more.

We tested the Nissan Micra Acenta Plus Tech and dug out the vehicle’s launch press release for some background information.

The 900-word essay mentions exactly two mechanical facts: the car’s power output and wheel diameters. What it does tell you about in great detail is the new Micra’s Nissan Intelligent Mobility features.

Like 360-degree cameras around the car, enabling you to impress girls by parking in tight spots. Then you get Moving Object Detection, a Blind Spot Warning system and Intelligent Forward Braking that will sound a warning when you get too close to the car ahead.

Naturally, they are also proud of the new Micra’s compatibility with Apple Car Play and Android Auto phones, that will transfer stuff like navigation, music, telephone services, Audiobooks and Spotify to the car’s seven-inch touchscreen, plus Bluetooth and a USB.

We were duly impressed. But, since Nissan do not do so, we would like to tell you some mechanical facts about the Micra Acenta Plus Tech. It has a three-cylinder, turbocharged 898cc petrol engine that produces 66kW of power at 5 500rpm and 140Nm of torque at 2 250rpm.

All of which goes to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. The suspension consists of a Macpherson strut front and twist beam rear, plus a stabiliser bar.

All of which sits on 17-inch spoked alloy wheels in 205/45 R17 rubberware. It has disc brakes front and drums rear, enhanced by ABS, EBD and Brake Assist. The bumpers and side mirrors are body coloured, as is a rear roof spoiler. It has daytime running lights, plus fog lights front and rear.

Apart from all the computer wizardry, the interior boasts lurid orange-coloured trimmings, adjustable front seats, electric front windows, air-conditioning, power steering, cruise control, four speakers for the sound system, cup holders front and rear, and a 12-volt power socket.

The trunk space will take 300 litres, that will extend to a possible 1 004 litres via the implementation of a 60/40 split for the rear seats. Sadly, the Micra does not have a proper spare wheel. Instead, you must make do with a Marie Biscuit imitation “space saver” wheel, on which you can only drive at speeds of under 80km/h.

The little Micra was a pleasure to drive. With a Tare mass of just 909kg, the little engine’s 66kW was enough to make it sprightly in traffic, while it would cruise at 120km/h on the highway, in fifth gear with just under 3 000rpm on the clock.

Nissan claim 0 to 100km/h time of 12.1 seconds and a top speed of 170km/h and we have no reasons to disbelieve them. The all-round cameras do make it easy to park in confined spaces, and the vehicle would corner briskly without body lean or other fuss.

The gearbox is slick and precise, going up or down. We made no effort to drive the car frugally and an average fuel consumption figure of 6.2l/100km was impressive.

In all, a capable little vehicle, aimed at youngsters, who will purchase all the computer stuff with a car attached, instead of the other way round. The Nissan Micra Acenta Plus Tech will cost them R299 900, which includes a three-year/90 000km service plan and a six-year/150 000km warranty

