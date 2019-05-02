We introduce the Q8, quality, power, intelligence

The first-ever Audi Q8 brings together the best of both worlds: the elegance of a four-door luxury coupe and the practical talents of a large SUV.

The generously dimensioned interior with variable luggage compartment, state-of-the-art operating and suspension technologies plus intelligent driver assistance systems make the Audi Q8 a composed companion for business and leisure.

A powerful, yet efficient 3.0 TFSI with mild hybrid system producing 250kW provides the dynamics implied by the muscular design. With the permanent quattro all-wheel drive and a ground clearance of up to 254mm, the SUV coupe can keep going when paved roads end.

Positioned as the halo vehicle to Audi’s Q model range, the Audi Q8 officially retails in South Africa from tomorrow. The Audi Q8 has ample space for five people.

It is more spacious than the competition with respect to interior length, front and rear elbow and headroom, plus rear legroom. The standard three-seat system in the rear can slide longitudinally by 10cm.

Large storage compartments and pockets, particularly in the doors, prepare the Q8 for long trips. All together their capacity is more than 14l. The luggage compartment holds 605l as standard, which increases to 1 755l with the rear backrests folded down.

A power rear hatch is standard while foot-activated gesture control is available as an option. The electric luggage compartment cover is another convenient option.

Guided on rails, it automatically retracts when the tailgate is opened and is extended again upon closing. The Q8 comes standard with HD matrix LED headlights and each high beam comprises 24 individual LEDs. They illuminate the road dynamically and precisely while excluding other road users from the cone of light. They also serve as cornering lights.

In combination with the HD matrix LED technology, headlights and taillights not only feature dynamic turn signals, they are also expressively showcased whenever the car is locked or unlocked. The Q8 55 TFSI is equipped with a six-cylinder petrol engine with 3.0-litre direct injection that produces 250kW. In a wide rpm range from 1 370 to 4 500rpm, it develops a maximum torque of 500Nm.

Thanks to the turbocharged petrol engine, the Audi Q8 is said to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. Its maximum speed is electronically limited to 250km/h. An additional engine variant in the form of a 3.0 TDI (45 TDI) will be available in South Africa from mid-year 2019.

This offering is claimed to consume between 8.9–9.1l of fuel per 100km, corresponding to 207 to 210 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre, depending on the chosen equipment level. Standard capacity of its fuel tank is 85l. The 55 TFSI is paired standard with an eight-speed tiptronic gearbox that shifts fast and smoothly. A torsional vibration damper, which acts based on engine speed, largely compensates vibrations due to the engine’s work cycles to allow efficient driving even in the low-rev range from 1 000 rpm.

When coasting and rolling out, a clutch in the central transmission opens and interrupts the power connection. With its electric oil pump, the tiptronic can engage the gear required for restarting while coasting with the engine off. Special ventilation allows off-road use. Audi is quattro, and quattro is Audi. With the Q8, the brand’s top SUV, the permanent allwheel drive is always on board.

Constructed as a planetary gear, the purely mechanical centre differential normally transfers the forces to the front axle and rear axle at a ratio of 40:60. If one wheel slips, most of the drive torque automatically goes to the axle with the better traction.

Up to 70% can flow to the front wheels and up to 85% to the back wheels. During sporty driving, wheel-selective torque control – an intelligent software function of the ESC (Electronic Stabilization Control) – minimally brakes the wheels on the inside of a curve.

The car turns into the curve ever so slightly. Turn-in behaviour remains neutral longer, and handling becomes more precise, agile and stable. The interior of the Audi Q8 is a luxury lounge. The central element is the top MMI touch response display. With its black-panel look, it almost dissolves into a large, black surface when switched off.

When active, it’s graphics symbolise the digital precision of Audi and the high level of integration between architecture and operating concept: simplicity replaces complexity.

In an effort to reduce complexity and configure their vehicles with a defined, packaged, sportier look, South Africans can select between a S-line Black package, the S line Platinum package or the S line Sports interior package.

