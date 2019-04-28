Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupe – it’s intelligently funny at times

Keeping up with who is doing what in the car world these days is proving to be almost impossible.

There I was on the MercedesBenz CLA Coupe launch, a car that has no competition in its class, as it is a compact, four-door coupe and Audi only offers an A3 Sedan and BMW a Coupe.

And before this stylish new model arrives in South Africa at the end of the year, MercedesBenz will also debut their A-Class compact, four-door sedan. You are truly spoilt for choice when you are shopping in the premium compact segment.

And judging by the sales numbers and market capture, consumers like to be spoilt. The CLA was the vehicle that not only retained Mercedes-Benz customers, but it also lured many new customers to the brand. In 2017, every other customer in Europe had previously driven a vehicle from another brand before stepping into a CLA and over 75% of European customers who previously drove a CLA chose a Mercedes-Benz again for their next vehicle.

Before you ask the obvious in why would one choose the CLA Coupe over the A-Class Sedan, allow me to provide you my take on this. I think if you are splitting hairs, then you would argue that they are completely different, but in my opinion, they are technically very similar.

And, at first glance, one might even think they are the same, but it’s those subtle styling differences of the Coupe that really separate the two. Beauty is said to be in the eye of the beholder and with the CLA Coupe, this is going to ring truer than ever, with most customers buying into the styling aspect of this coupe over the sedan. I never get into the nuances of styling because it is such a subjective topic, so perhaps its better if you see what Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer of Daimler AG had to say about the new CLA Coupe.

“As a four-door coupe, the new CLA intrigues with its pure, seductive design and brings the design DNA of ‘sensual purity’ to a new level. It is compelling for its perfect proportions, which are very close to the initial design sketches: a long, stretched bonnet, a compact greenhouse, a wide track with flared wheel arches and our typical GT rear end with a pronounced ‘Coke-bottle shoulder’. In short, the CLA Coupe has the potential to become a modern design icon,” he says.

So, there you have it, the clever design people see things in the details that most of us would not notice and things that we would battle to put into simple words that also make sense . But this new CLA Coupe is not just about styling, it is also extremely intelligent and at times rather funny.

Yes, you heard that right, it is a German car and it has a sense of humour. The CLA Coupe has MBUX Interior Assist, which is an onboard system that recognises operational demands from your hand gestures and provides for interior intelligence, by using augmented reality for navigation, and understanding indirect voice commands, right down to the Energizing Coach that provides individual fitness recommendations while you are on the move.

You’ve just got to say “Mercedes-Benz” and the MBUX system bursts into life and asks you what it can assist you with and then you simply ask it for help with anything from navigation to changing the aircon settings and lighting settings. In everyday normal use, this system worked just fine, but it did provide for some very Jeremy Clarkson-type comedic relief when my colleague was having a video link filmed while driving and every time he said “MercedesBenz”, the car would jump in and ask him how it could help, and mess up his link. He then spent a large amount of time trying to make his point about this new MercedesBenz without saying the word “Mercedes-Benz”.

I could just imagine the episode where Clarkson would eventually give up and let the car finish the link and get out and walk off in a huff. As for the sense of humour part, we asked the car how it was doing and it replied that it was having its best day, so far. I wondered what would have to happen to make the CLA Coupe change its mind and tell us it was having a horrible day.

I figured an accident could upset our sweet sounding, digital lady assistant, but I was not keen to find out, because I have been married long enough to know it’s an argument I could never win. And maybe I would get a “fine”, and then the car would switch itself off and refuse to move until I said I apologised .

But back to the mechanical side of the car. The new CLA Coupe uses completely updated four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines that not only offer increased power, but also improved efficiency and emissions. We will only get the CLA 200 and CLA 220d at local launch, with AMG 35, 45 and 45 S models said to follow. The CLA 200 has a 120kW/250Nm, 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes use of a seven-speed double clutch gearbox and is said to be good for a 8.2-second 0 to 100km/h time and a 229km/h top speed while using an average of 5.3-litres per 100km.

The 2.0-litre turbodiesel CLA 220d was obviously a bit punchier than its petrol sibling thanks to 140kW of power and 400Nm of torque driving through an eight-speed double clutch gearbox.

There were no claimed performance numbers offered for some unknown reason, but this model is said to sip diesel at a rate of only 4.2-litres per 100km on average. The larger CLA Coupe features a longer wheelbase and wider track and this not only allows for increased interior space, but also for a ride that is more compliant but still as dynamic as ever. Being a premium car means that you are spoilt for choice once again when it comes to equipment features and customisation options.

From 18-inch wheels, visible exhaust tips and chrome finishes to sporty AMG Line options that see an AMG front apron, AMG rear apron and side sill panels, sports seats, multifunction sports steering wheel in nappa leather, light longitudinal-grain aluminium trim elements or black DINAMICA microfibre being fitted on a lowered suspension.

Inside it is a tech fest of the latest in digital displays and functionality nicely fi nished off by the now signature turbine-look air vents. This is a compact coupe but a young family or couples will fi nd it off ers more than enough interior space for their needs.

