Check out the Nissan 370Z special edition

The 2020 Nissan 370Z 50th anniversary edition, with a distinctive racing livery appearance, was unveiled to the world last week in New York – the same city where the original Datsun 240Z made its US debut half-a-century ago.

Revealed just before this week’s New York International Auto Show, this special edition pays homage to the #46 BRE (Brock Racing Enterprises) Datsun 240Z that won multiple SCCA National Championships with John Morton behind the wheel.

Ivan Espinosa, Nissan’s corporate vice-president of global product strategy and planning, said: “It’s no secret that the Datsun 240Z started the ball rolling for Japanese sports cars in the US. “Almost as well-known in Z history is how Peter Brock’s competition-tuned 240Z changed the American motorsports landscape. After the BRE 240Z debuted in 1970, Nissan-Datsun became one of the most successful companies in American motorsports with thousands of victories over the past five decades.”

The 370Z 50th anniversary edition will be available in four trim levels: the base model, Sport, Sport Touring, and the 370Z NISMO. The Sport model is the foundation for the anniversary model, as it represents the true enthusiast spirit of the original model. Nissan’s famed 3.7-litre V6 engine is at the heart of the 370Z anniversary edition.

The engine produces 247kW and 366Nm of torque. The innovative VVEL system optimises intake valve open/ close movements, allowing air to be sent promptly to the combustion chamber at the precise time it’s needed.

The anniversary model comes equipped with a close-ratio, sixspeed manual gearbox that features a synchronised downshift rev-matching system called SynchroRev Match.

It automatically controls and adjusts engine speed when shifting to the exact speed of the next gear position, essentially “blipping” the throttle to smooth out any up-down shifts. This allows drivers of any skill level to change gears like a professional race car driver.

Its exterior mimics the livery of the original BRE race car and is available in two different paint schemes: white with red accents, or silver with black accents. The package also includes 50th-anniversary identification on the front fender, anniversary rear badging and special 19-inch alloy wheels with red accents. Special touches include a “50th Anniversary” steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.