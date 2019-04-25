Audi’s three special edition models

Audi South Africa has introduced various local product innovations across several model ranges with the aim of bolstering the offerings in these important segments.

Special edition models have been launched for the A3, Q2, and Q5, while the A5 and Q2 have also received an upgrade to their standard equipment specifications.

A-Segment: A3 range The Audi A3 range gains two new special editions in its line-up, namely the Audi A3 Comfort Edition and A3 Black Edition. The Audi A3 Comfort Edition is applicable to only 30 TFSI (1.0-litre) engines. This special edition is aimed at providing comfort features with a cost-saving benefit to customers.

The package includes a different design 17-inch wheel, partial leather upholstery, LED headlights, parking aid sensors in the front and rear, black headlining and a storage package for the interior. The A3 Black Edition was designed to enhance the sporty exterior design of the Audi A3 range, adding high-gloss black trim elements to elevate its appeal. The Black Edition is only available on 35 TFSI (1.4-litre) and 40 TFSI (2.0-litre) engines.

A0-SUV Segment: Q2 range The Audi Q2, the #untaggable compact Audi SUV launched in 2017, also gains a few product improvements in the form of new standard equipment, a new engine and a Black Edition for certain engine derivatives.

For model year 2019 vehicles (produced from September 2019 onwards), the Audi Q2 range will have a host of new standard equipment features included in all engine derivatives. A 35 TFSI 110kW (1.4-litre) engine in base trimline specification has also been added to the line-up of engines, whereas previously this engine was only available in Sport trimline specification.

This model will retail for R499 000 and completes the range of derivatives available for the Audi Q2.

The striking and sporty Black Edition is only available on the 30 TFSI Sport (1.0-litre) and 35 TFSI Sport (1.4-litre) engines.

B-Segment: A5 range The Audi A5 range, comprising of Coupe, Sportback and Cabriolet body styles, has also experienced an upgrade in standard equipment in the new model year. Therefore, vehicles produced from September 2018 onwards will now feature parking sensors in the front and rear, LED headlights and the Audi music interface as standard.

Therefore, the Audi A5 range now has a more appealing standard offering for consumers.

B-SUV segment: Q5 range In order to cater for the growing appetite of South African consumers in the SUV segment and the steady growth of the B-segment SUV market, the Audi Q5 gains two special edition models to its line-up in the form of an Offroad Edition and a Black Edition. The Offroad Edition enhances the off-road look of the Audi Q5 giving it a more powerful appearance.

Available exclusively on Q5 Sport models and showcasing a sophisticated, sporty look with black styling trims and details around the vehicle, the Black Edition offers the Audi Q5 a fresh look and appeal. It features a 20-inch wheel; S line exterior body kit; high-gloss black styling package for the window trims, grille, front bumper and rear diffuser; and high-gloss black mirror housings and roof rails. This special edition also provides a 33% cost savings to customers

