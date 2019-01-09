Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary Edition to premiere at Chicago Auto Show

Mazda Motor Corporation announced that it will showcase the world premiere of the Mazda MX-5 Roadster 30th Anniversary Edition at the Chicago Auto Show, open to the public February 9th to 18th 2019.

The iconic model made its debut at the Chicago Motor Show in 1989 and celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

As the most popular roadster in history, with over 1 million units sold worldwide to date the MX-5 has become a symbol of Mazda’s car-making philosophy and tireless pursuit of driving pleasure.

The 30th-anniversary special edition was created as an expression of appreciation for the customers all over the world who have supported the success of the model over the last 30 years.

Now and into the future, Mazda remains committed to the idea behind the original Mazda MX-5 in 1989: a car that makes everyone happy.

