Next Volkswagen GTI could pack more savage grunt

The 8th instalment of the Golf family is set to debut in the second half of this year and rumours suggest that the much-awaited Golf GTI could pack enough grunt.

According to reports by Auto Bild, power can be expected to be at 224 kW.

Production of the new Golf 8 is scheduled to start in June 2019 and VW has already promised us it would “not only feature all those proven characteristics loved and cherished by customers, but will, in addition, be fully connected”.

“You could say that the new Golf opens the door on the digital world of Volkswagen,” the automaker added.

We’re expecting to see the new GTI revealed later this year as a 2020 model.

Note: Golf 7.5 GTI on featured image.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.