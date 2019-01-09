 
Motoring News 9.1.2019 09:41 am

Next Volkswagen GTI could pack more savage grunt

Motoring reporter

We’re expecting to see the new GTI revealed later this year as a 2020 model.

The 8th instalment of the Golf family is set to debut in the second half of this year and rumours suggest that the much-awaited Golf GTI could pack enough grunt.

According to reports by Auto Bild, power can be expected to be at 224 kW.

Production of the new Golf 8 is scheduled to start in June 2019 and VW has already promised us it would “not only feature all those proven characteristics loved and cherished by customers, but will, in addition, be fully connected”.

“You could say that the new Golf opens the door on the digital world of Volkswagen,” the automaker added.

We’re expecting to see the new GTI revealed later this year as a 2020 model.

Note: Golf 7.5 GTI on featured image. 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Our long term VW Golf GTD produces brilliant fuel usage figures 12.12.2018
SA golf’s title drought is over 10.12.2018
Volkswagen launches 1.0 TSI Caddy in SA 13.11.2018

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.