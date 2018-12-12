Jaguar I-PACE gets five stars for safety

The all-electric Jaguar I-PACE has achieved a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, confirming it as one of the safest family vehicles on the road.

Jaguar’s first electric performance SUV scored a 91% for adult occupant protection, 81% for child occupant protection and 81% for safety assist.

I-PACE scored maximum points for both the side barrier impact and the more severe side pole test, with good protection of all critical body areas.

This latest result means all three members of the Jaguar’s PACE Sports Utility Vehilce family, E-PACE, F-PACE and I-PACE, have the maximum five-star Euro NCAP rating.

The I-PACE is the tenth consecutive model from Britain’s biggest vehicle manufacturer to receive five stars.

In addition to safety technologies, the performance SUV offers a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems including Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist, Blind Spot Assist and 360° Parking Aid.

