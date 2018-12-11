 
Kia Rio gets new six-speed automatic transmission

The new transmission replaces the 4-speed automatic transmission.

KIA Motors South Africa this week introduces a new 6-speed automatic transmission to its Rio compact hatchback range, replacing KIA’s well-known and reliable 4-speed automatic transmission that has served in the fourth-generation KIA Rio range since its local introduction in June 2017.

The new transmission not only endows Rio with a smoother driving experience, but also results in increased performance.

KIA’s trusted 1,4-litre MPI engine produces 74 kW at 6,300 r/min and 135 Nm at 4,200 r/min.

Mated with the new 6-speed automatic transmission, acceleration to 100 km/h improved from 13,2 seconds to 12,9 seconds, while maximum speed increases from 166 km/h to 175 km/h.

The Rio 1.4 is available with three specification options, namely the mid-spec LX, a mid-high spec EX and the high-spec TEC (the Rio 1.2 LS remains unchanged in the line-up).

The Rio 1.4 LX features an extensive list of standard features, including air-conditioning, electric windows, electric side mirrors, central locking with an alarm and immobiliser, a radio system with RDS as well as MP3, auxiliary and USB connectivity, six speakers, steering wheel-mounted remote audio controls, a rear USB charging port, rake and reach adjustable steering, automatic headlight control, front fog lights, LED Daytime Running Lights and 15-inch alloy wheels, to name but a few.

The next derivative in the range – the Rio EX – builds on the already extensive standard features of the LX model through the addition of projection headlamps and LED rear combination lamps, as well as a 7-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System that incorporates a Rear Park Assist System with integrated rear-view camera, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™.

The range-topping Rio TEC adds further comfort and convenience to the EX grade through the addition of machine-finished 17-inch alloy wheels, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, as well as Cruise Control, an electrochromatic rear-view mirror, alloy pedals and leather upholstery.

Rio 1.2 LS 5-speed Manual                     R 230,995

Rio 1.4 LX 6-speed Manual                     R 247,995

Rio 1.4 LX 6-speed Automatic              R 264,995

Rio 1.4 EX 6-speed Manual                     R 261,995

Rio 1.4 EX 6-speed Automatic              R 278,995

Rio 1.4 TEC 6-speed Manual                   R 288,995

Rio 1.4 TEC 6-speed Automatic             R 305,995

An optional sunroof is available for Rio TEC models for an additional R8,000.

All Rio’s ship as standard with KIA’s class-leading 5-year / Unlimited Kilometre Warranty, inclusive of 5-years / Unlimited Kilometres Roadside Assistance.

The Rio 1.2 includes a 2-year/30,000km Service Plan, while the Rio 1.4 includes a 4-year / 60,000km Service Plan.

